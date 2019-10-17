Musicians return to celebrate Electra Grand Theatre for weekend event

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a big event this weekend in Electra for a Texas Historical Landmark.

The Grand Theatre re-opened in 2018 with a concert with singer-songwriter Paul Overstreet and other guests after 20 years of support and nearly $1 million in renovations.

More than 280 seats were sold in 2018.

This weekend county musicians David Frizell will join long-time Hollywood actor and Electra native, Robert Craighead returns for a second year to help raise money for restoration efforts.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m., at Electra’s Grand Theatre.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by clicking here.

