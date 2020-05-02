MUST-SEE VIDEO: No injuries reported after semi-truck engulfed in flames

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Chief said no injuries were reported from a semi-truck fire Friday afternoon that caused thick, black smoke to fill the area of Kell East Boulevard.

According to WFFD Assistant Chief Donald Hughes, 12 officials responded to the fire about 4 p.m. Friday.

Hughes said the semi-truck driver was on his way to pick up a trailer when he saw smoke rising from the hood. Once he saw that, Hughes said the driver pulled off the road into the parking lot of the Coors Factory on Kell West Highway.

After the driver left the cab, the semi-truck became engulfed in flames. In a video sent by Andrea Youngblood, viewers can see firefighters working to contain the fire.

Hughes said once firefighters arrived on the scene, it took about 30 minutes to contain the fire.

Firefighters then cleaned up leaking fuel and pumped the rest out of the tuck to prevent any other damage to the truck or the area.