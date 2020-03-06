Mustangs encourage Texomans to Put Prevention into Practice at 20th annual event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students and the community will be able to take part in free health screenings at the annual Put Prevention into Practice health fair Friday.

The fair is in its 20th year and students from various departments like respiratory therapy, nursing, radiology, athletic training and more will participate.

This allows students to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to the real world.

Students who attend can also get a better understanding of the topics themselves.

“This opportunity lets these students really get that experience of educating others that’s sometimes hard to recreate in the classroom because they know what we know what we are talking about,” respiratory care program assistant professor Jessica Fino said.

The fair kicks off 9 a.m. Friday and wraps at noon in the new Centennial Hall and attendees are encouraged to bring toiletries and non-perishables for Mustang Pantry as well as outdated eyeglasses for the Lion’s Club.

A blood drive will also take place and you’ll be able to register as an organ donor as well.