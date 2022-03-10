SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — The City View Mustangs made history this season by being the first team in school history to advance to the UIL State Basketball Tournament.

But in order to advance to the finals, they’d have to make it past the top team in the state, the Madison Trojans from Dallas.

City View took an early lead, but a 12-2 run to end the first quarter saw the Trojans take the lead, 21-16.

After three quarters, the Mustangs trailed by as much as 16 points, but the Mustangs weren’t going down without a fight.

Late into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs made an honest game out of one that felt quite lopsided up to that point, but ultimately, the distance wasn’t one they could overcome.

Ultimately, the Mustangs fell short in the semifinal game to the top-ranked Dallas Madison Trojans, losing 69-62.

Chris Whitten led the Mustangs in scoring with 23 points, including key free throws to draw the Mustangs within five points in the fourth quarter.

Kendrick Gibson, Jr. had 16 points of his own, many coming in critical moments late in the game.

Rebounding was the Achilles’ heel for the Mustangs, grabbing only 24 boards compared to Madison’s 55 rebounds.

From the entire team at KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage, congratulations to the City View Mustangs for an incredible season.