Mustangs move in as MSU Texas prepares for fall semester amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First-year MSU Texas students take the first step in their collegiate careers during a pandemic Saturday as a part of Mustang Move-In.

About 400 students are scheduled to move in, and students had to make appointments before they could check in on campus.

They also had to disclose whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms through an MSU app.

The check in process enforced face coverings and social distancing as students got their room keys and IDs.

According to MSU Texas officials and volunteers, students and families are following the protocols and students are excited for the school year.

“It’s been pretty fun and busy,” volunteer Shanae Edwards said. “A lot of the freshmen are excited with their families coming in. They’re a bit worried about bringing too much stuff. Based on all the reactions they saw that they brought too many things so that’s the funniest part of it.”

MSU Texas has move in crews to help students take their things to their rooms, and the day has been spread over five days instead of just one to limit the number of people in the buildings.

In the dorms, a second cleaning crew will work in the evening to clean high touch surfaces.