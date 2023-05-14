SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the first houses ever built in Seymour is still in the works of getting some much-needed repairs after a non-profit stepped up to help.

It started for Pastor Jesse Villanueva and his family three years ago in Munday. From there, he said he felt the calling to help more people in September when it comes to home repairs.

That’s when Villanueva and his family received a call about one of the oldest houses in Seymour. He said when he visited the house, it was in need of a new porch, roof repair, and much more.

Since starting in September, donations have led to a new deck being installed, and parts of the roof have new shingles.

This is only one of several projects he and his family have at the moment. My Rock Ministry helps those who are disabled, seniors, low to fixed-income families, and more.

“We try hard to come forward and come out and get involved with the communities, get involved with the people. We pray with them, we cry with them and we’re trying to build the bridge to save their life, and a lot of times, it’s just a small repair that will re-establish their relationship inside the entire family or re-establishment with God,” Villanueva said.

All the work done by Villanueva and his family is through volunteers, donations, and community support, all which are always needed.

Donations can be made by contacting Villanueva or visiting the My Rock Ministry’s Facebook page.

Villanueva ask to let them know which specific project you’d like to donate to so he knows how to use the money, such as donating to the project in Seymour, as he currently has about 200 around Texoma and beyond.