WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All of your medical history in one place is a time saver for both the patient and the doctor.

We’re taking a look at the benefits of United Regional’s MyChart.

When Lauren Dean first got to Wichita Falls from Houston, finding a new OBGYN was a must.

“I’m new to Wichita Falls, so it was really important to me that I could find an OB since I’m pregnant that would be able to communicate with me quickly that I could ask questions to.”

Dean quickly learned about United Regional’s health information system called MyChart.

“It allows them to access the system, look at test results, schedule appointments, request medication refills, or send messages to their provider so really giving them some autonomy in their overall health communications,” United Regional Director of Patient Access and Health Information Management Amanda Taylor said. “We recognize that there’s a large number of our patients that like to talk to people on the phone, they want that personal connection and that’s great, we want to make sure that we’re always offering that for our patients, but we’re seeing a shift where a large percentage of our patient population want self-service, they want to be able to do it at the convenience that works for them at the time, that works for them and in the way that works for them.”

Your health care in the palm of your hand. Gone are the days of your doctor’s office handing you an appointment reminder card.

“For me, with my pregnancy, I see the doctor a lot more than I used to so if I ever have, you know, a moment where I’ve forgotten what time my appointment is or what day, I can just quickly log into my app and just look there and not have to worry about calling, not have to worry about, you know, communicating during business operation hours,” Dean said. “With all the features that MyChart offers, you just have nothing to lose.”

Whether it’s 4 a.m. or 10 p.m., patients have access. Not only that, but they can message their provider right then and there.

“Being able to send your provider a message to say this is going on, ‘what should I do, could you call me, do I even need to schedule an appointment’,” Taylor said. “Knowing that you’ll get a response within typically 1 to 3 days, that you are able to really manage that overall communication with your provider in a way that works well for you.”

There’s a place for everything and everything is in its place. The platform makes it easy to find test results, schedule appointments, view doctors’ notes and message your provider.

It’s locked down information unless you choose to share it.

“It is a secure platform and the nice thing is you have the ability to allow others access to that information,” Taylor said. “I like to use my husband as an example often, and so unfortunately, my husband has some health care needs and so through that process, sometimes understanding communications or test results and what those mean can be confusing and so we like to be able to look at all of that information together.”

United Regional officials say one of the greatest features is “Fast Pass,” which means if your appointment is a month out, but another time becomes available sooner, you get first dibs.

“So it decreases that wait time for you to be able to see your new family practice provider, for example, and on average, it stays about 22 days overall, from the point that you are trying to schedule that appointment to getting that first patient appointment,” Taylor said.

MyChart helps save both time and headaches.

“If you can have something that’s really streamlined that makes your health a priority, I just highly recommend MyChart for anyone, no matter what stage of life they’re at.” Dean said.

Your health information, in one central location.

MyChart requires two-factor authentication, doubling down on security.

You can visit MyChart.unitedregional.org to create an account or download the app. You can also visit your physician who can provide you with a secure code.

There is a number you can call for assistance which is 940-764-4357.