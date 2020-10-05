Mystery Art Exhibit now open at Kemp Center for the Arts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council WF announced Monday the opening of their Mystery Art Exhibit at Kemp Center for the Arts.

The exhibit will be open until October 23, and a silent online auction will be held at that time.

Artist from the Wichita Falls area of all skill levels and ages have submitted their artwork to be a part of this special, professional exhibit.

The Artist’s Reception will be held Thursday, October 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Kemp Center for the Arts as well.

There will be an outdoor festival complete with popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs, and roasted corn – all free and open to the public.

Social distancing and masks will be encouraged for all who attend.

Please see the press release from The Arts Council WF below: