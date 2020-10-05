Mystery Art Exhibit now open at Kemp Center for the Arts

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council WF announced Monday the opening of their Mystery Art Exhibit at Kemp Center for the Arts.

The exhibit will be open until October 23, and a silent online auction will be held at that time.

Artist from the Wichita Falls area of all skill levels and ages have submitted their artwork to be a part of this special, professional exhibit.

The Artist’s Reception will be held Thursday, October 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Kemp Center for the Arts as well.

There will be an outdoor festival complete with popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs, and roasted corn – all free and open to the public.

Social distancing and masks will be encouraged for all who attend.

Please see the press release from The Arts Council WF below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News