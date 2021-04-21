Mystery solved: What is that strange object near downtown Wichita Falls?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been wondering what the strange object looming over Denver Street near Seymour Highway is, and whether it’s about to blast off or if a circus has come to town, you’re not alone.

But don’t worry, it’s just the familiar Denver Water Tower, only now it’s covered with tarps.

The covering is in preparation of a new paint job on the reconstructed tower and to protect it from the strong spring winds.

In the fall of 2020, the top half of the tank was found to need extensive repairs, so it was removed and replaced and the inside was recoated.

Now about all that remains is a fresh coat of paint on the outside.