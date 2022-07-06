WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we say goodbye to a Wichita Falls favorite another one finds a new home.

Nacol’s Jewelry, which has been in Wichita Falls since 1889, will be moving into the Fiesta Mariachi building located at 2510 Mallard Drive between Hunan and Samurai of Tokyo.

“It was a true honor to be able to purchase the building from the Fiesta Mariachi family, Owner and fourth-generation jeweler Jeff Turnbo said. “This mutual decision between both of us was a big decision and we are so grateful for the opportunity.”

Turnbo said the plan is to remodel the new building and open at the beginning of 2023.

The Turnbo family outside of the newly purchased Fiesta Mariachi building. From left to right: Shelby Turnbo, Jesse Turnbo, Jeff Nacol Turnbo, and Shannon Turnbo.

The large space will allow Nacol’s to display all of their jewelry and gems.

“We have huge ideas for this new space which will give us a much bigger showroom floor to showcase our diamonds and beautiful collections,” said Jeff Turnbo.

According to Turnbo, Nacol’s Jewelry is the oldest and largest jewelry store between the DFW area and Oklahoma City, OK. The store has been in its current location for the last 37 on Kemp Blvd.

There will be another unique spin on the jewelry store, it will double as a bakery for wedding cakes by Wonderfully Made owned and operated by Shelby Turnbo.

“I’ve been working not only inside the store but also been baking and creating wedding cakes from my home bakery ‘Wonderfully Made’ throughout North Texas and Southern Oklahoma which will be a part of the store as well, Shelby Turnbo said. “This larger building will enable us to make those ideas come to life. Get ready, Wichita Falls! This is going to be exciting.”

Nacol’s has served generations of families offering everything from engagement rings, watch repair, anniversary gifts, baby gifts, fine jewelry collections.