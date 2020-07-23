Nacol’s Jewelry sees record sales numbers amidst pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —While many businesses throughout the nation have been severely impacted by the pandemic, there are a few that have actually hit record numbers, when it comes to sales.

Nacol’s Jewelry, a local business that has been around for 130-years, just hit its record number in jewelry sales.

Jewelry is nothing new to Nacol’s owner, Jeff Turnbow. A store that has been passed down from generation to generation, and in the past 33 years of working here, he’s never experienced something like COVID-19, though folks wouldn’t be able to tell by the looks of their sales numbers.

“The last two months we’ve been open have been record months for us,” Turnbow said. “If we realize, we find out what people need, cater to that need, and we take care of them.”

Turnbow said those sales are from a number of things. One of them being travel restrictions, which means a couple celebrating an anniversary who might have gone on a vacation, stayed home, and instead used their money in a different way.

“It’s a lot of wedding rings, engagement rings, but also people are celebrating anniversaries. They couldn’t go out of town, they wanted to go on a trip. Some of our bigger sales are people wanting to celebrate their anniversaries,” Turnbow said.

Not only did this pandemic cause sales to rise, but it also put things into perspective for several families.

“What I realized with our customers is a lot of them took things a little more seriously,” Turnbow said. “Their relationships were more important, their kid’s graduation was more important, their birthdays, they wanted to celebrate those better.”

Events that a lot of us have taken for granted, showing that not all bad has come from this virus because if anything, it shed more light on the love for one another.

Turnbow said compared to last years sales for the months of June and July, sales have gone up roughly 60% and is hopeful sales will continue to rise throughout the rest of the year