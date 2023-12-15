WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Family members, friends, and members of the community are mourning the loss of the former Kell House Site Director and curator of the Museum of North Texas History.

Nadine McKown passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, a source close to McKown confirmed to the KFDX newsroom on Friday, December 15.

McKown was the winner of the 2022 Museum Emerging Leaders of Texas and was instrumental in fundraising for renovations to the Kell House. She then accepted a job as the new curator of the Museum of North Texas History in May 2023.

A source close to McKown told the KFDX newsroom that McKown overcame a cancer diagnosis eight years ago, but the cancer ended up coming back, resulting in health complications.

Details on a funeral service or final arrangements have yet to be announced.

The entire KFDX and KJTL family extend our condolences to McKown’s family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones. She will be greatly missed.