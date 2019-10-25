Naked man tased after attempting indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A naked man who was tased by police after he told them he was going next door to have sex with a little girl, is sentenced but has already served most of it in jail.

Thomas Allison received three years in prison for indecency with a child.

He has more than 1,200 days jail time, though, that will count toward the sentence.

Police arrested Thomas Allison Jr. in June of 2016 on Glasgow.

When they arrived, they said Allison’s wife was outside and told them her husband had taken all his clothes off and left, telling her quote, “I’m going to have sex with the little girl next door.”

She said he tried to get into that house but couldn’t, but police say the girl saw him.

Police found him inside his home, still naked, and say he told them “I’m a pervert and I’m going next door and having sex with that little girl.”

Officers say when they tried to stop him, he resisted and they had to tase him.