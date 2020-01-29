Naked woman arrested after assaulting boyfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 21-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with family violence after police found her crying and naked outside a home on Taylor about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Evagelia Economo was charged with assault family violence and released on a $2,000 bond.

Police responded to a 911 call to the 800 block of Taylor and say they found Economo outside the home crying with no clothes on.

They said she appeared extremely intoxicated, and the male victim was nearby and very upset.

Officers learned the two had been living together for about six months.

They said Economo told them she had been at a bar most of the night, and when she got home the man started arguing over her being out so long.

She said he assaulted her by grabbing her neck.

Police said the man said he confronted her for being out all night and she became angry and started pulling his hair.

He said he pushed her in the face once to stop her, but she came at him again, so he tried to leave and she followed him out.

Police also received information on the incident from a third person living in the home.