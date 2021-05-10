Naked woman outside hospital charged with two counts of harassment

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma City woman is given two charges of harassment of a public servant after police say she was standing on top of a car in front of the ambulance bay at the hospital yelling at officers and later spit on an officer and ER nurse.

Carmen Harvey was booked into Wichita County Jail on Monday.

Wichita County jail booking

When officers arrived to check what was going outside United Regional Health Care Hospital, they say they found Harvey on top of a 2004 maroon Chevy Malibu, with no clothes on, and she began yelling obscenities and telling that she wanted to have sex will all of them.

They say the car was running, and her clothes were on the front passenger seat.

Officers say they got into a physical struggle with Harvey while trying to get her off the car. She was taken to the emergency room for a medical clearance and officers had to hold her down on the bed because she was thrashing around and screaming.

They say during the struggle she forcefully spit on one officer and when the officer pushed her face to the side, she spit on an ER nurse.