WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who Burkburnett police officers said was running in a roadway naked, then tried to flee in a semitruck in February 2021 entered a guilty plea for a charge of assaulting an officer.

Armonique Karnett Jefferson, 36, was given 2 years probation, time served for evading arrest and had a resisting arrest charge dismissed in her plea in 89th District Court.

Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department said they got the report of the naked woman around 4:30 a.m. on February 26, 2021.

Authorities said a witness reported the naked woman ran into the Maverick Trucking Yard on Ameron Road.

While a search was in progress, officers said a man began yelling from across the parking lot and they located Jefferson inside of a running semi-truck, attempting to put it in gear and leave.

Police said Jefferson ignored their commands to put her hands behind her back, then resisted their efforts to handcuff her.

Jefferson got out and ran north until officers caught up to her and took her to the ground.

Officers said Jefferson continued to resist while on the ground.

While being booked into jail authorities said Jefferson became angry and kicked a detention officer in the crotch.