Namesake of McCoy College at MSU Texas dies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The namesake of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering at Midwestern State University has died.

James “Jim” McCoy passed away Friday morning, October 15 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Wichita Falls a few weeks ago.

The James N. McCoy Foundation’s philanthropic investment in the Wichita Falls community has impacted hundreds of lives, both through his investment in MSU Texas and his donations to Crime Stoppers.

It was McCoy’s generosity that lead the MSU Texas Board of Regents in 2018 to unanimously approve the naming of the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics and Engineering in recognition of McCoy’s pledge of $5 million over several years to renovate the Bolin Science Hall on MSU Texas’ campus.

McCoy’s parents were educators, and his support of education at MSU Texas was felt for over 30 years.

MSU Texas released the following statement: