NAMI Wichita Falls closes its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI announced Friday that they will be closing their doors effective December 31, 2019, after serving the community for 28 years.

The reason for the closing is unknown at this time.

According to the Facebook post, NAMI still plans to hold Christmas Parties at North Texas State Hospital and following through with other commitments for the month.

They state that the Mental Health Support Group will still continue, but as a volunteer, peer-led group with no NAMI affiliation.

