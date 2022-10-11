WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has booked another popular stand-up comedian to perform at Memorial Auditorium.

Nate Bargatze is set to perform in Wichita Falls as part of his new 2023 “The Be Funny Tour” on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.

Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., with artist presales beginning Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office and on the MPEC’s official website.

This marks yet another major comedian to perform their stand-up routine in Wichita Falls in just over a year. On August 5, Steve-O, cast member of MTV’s Jackass and Wildboys, performed at Memorial Auditorium. On October 9, Gabriel Iglesias performed at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Then on November 4, 2022, Steve Treviño will perform at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online now.

Bargatze’s hour-long specials “The Greatest Average American” and “The Tennessee Kid” are available to stream on Netflix.

More About Nate Bargatze

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze has been recognized this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning. The 2021 Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Both of Nate’s one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his weekly podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there are plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland will tackle the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight

Nate Bargatze was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture’s ‘50 Comedians You Should Know’ in 2015. His debut one-hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, “Yelled at by a Clown”, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.