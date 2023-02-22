WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will be performing all-new material on Thursday, February 23, 2023, when he brings his “Be Funny” tour to Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls.

Ahead of Thursday night’s performance by Bargatze, there are a few things you should know before you make plans to attend.

Limited amount of tickets are still available

As of Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 1 p.m., less than 100 tickets remain for Thursday night’s performance. That limited number of tickets are still available for purchase, though a majority of them are single seats.

Memorial Auditorium seats 2,700 people, so with less than 100 tickets remaining, the show is very close to selling out. Those planning to purchase tickets to this event should act quickly before all available tickets are sold.

Tickets can be purchased at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office and on the MPEC’s official website.

Texoma’s Homepage exclusive interview

Ahead of his performance on Thursday, February 23, 2023, Bargatze spoke with KFDX/KJTL Digital Reporter Josh Hoggard, where he touched on various topics, from life on the road with a wife and a daughter, to his favorite joke he’s ever written.

Plus, believe it or not, Bargatze’s heard of Wichita Falls. Find out how by listening to the full interview between Bargatze and Hoggard.

Additional security protocols

A few extra security measures have been put into place ahead of Thursday night’s performance.

According to a press release from the City of Wichita Falls, before entering the building, all patrons will go through a screening check with a security want, per show requirements.

The following items are prohibited at Thursday night’s show:

Weapons of any kind

Backpacks Professional audio and video recording devices

Selfie sticks

Glass, cans, plastic bottles

Food or beverage

Fireworks and explosives, including, but not limited to, explosive materials, components, and parts

Laser pens

Signs, posters, banners, or similar items

Anticipate long lines on Thursday

Due to the number of people who have already purchased tickets to attend Thursday night’s event and the added security protocols, officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced the doors to Memorial Auditorium will open at 5:30 p.m., with the show set to begin at 7 p.m.

City officials encourage patrons to arrive early to avoid long lines prior to the event.

Check out Nate Bargatze’s hour-long specials

Finally, whether you’ve already purchased tickets, you plan to do so, or you’re unable to attend, make sure to watch all of Nate Bargatze’s full hour-long stand-up comedy specials on both Netflix and Amazon Prime.