Candlelight vigil for 19-year-old shooting victim held at Wichita Co. courthouse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Loved ones of a shooting victim in December gathered outside the Wichita County courthouse in remembrance of his life.

Nathaniel Lewis, 19, was fatally shot at Stone ridge apartments on December 12.

No arrests have been made yet but the family won’t stop fighting for Nathaniel.

“What we did learn from Nathan, was we learned you’re never too old to play in the snow, if you see a dog pet it and we learned you can be a Bob Marley fan and a Johnny Cash fan,” Lewis’s aunt Jacklyn York said.

A person was interviewed at the scene, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

Because of this, a grand jury will decide whether to indict or to no bill the case because force was justified.

“We are praying and seeking justice for Nathan,” Lewis’s mother Jessica Barton said.

“We want fairness, we want reasonableness but we want justice,” Barton also said.

“We won’t accept an answer unless it’s an indictment. If we aren’t a voice for Nathan then who will be? If we walk each day with the handprints he left on our hearts, Nate will not be in vain,” York said.

While the family seeks justice for the death of Lewis, they also want to spread awareness to lives lost from gun violence.

And that victims like Lewis, are remembered.

“Firearms bring such permanent results even though, it’s very quick to use. We’re proud to be gun owners and have gun rights but we just want people to be reasonable and be responsible,” Barton said.

While his body may no longer be on Earth, loved ones are making sure that Lewis is not forgotten.

“It’s really kept his memory alive. Being able to hear other stories about him like other versions that we probably wouldn’t hear as his family, like hearing his friends share stories it means so much. It really helps keep his memory alive,” York said.

“Our family was strong before but this has made us even stronger. We’re just happy to get together and to help people help us honor Nathan,” Barton said.

Honoring Nathan Lewis and pleading for justice as Lewis’s family keeps his name and his life on their hearts eternally.

Barton says they expect a grand jury to convene very soon.