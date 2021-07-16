Nathaniel Lewis car wash honors memory, benefits local non-profit

The family of Nathaniel Lewis, a 19-year-old homicide victim, hopes to continue his legacy and one of the ways is by partnering with a local non-profit for a car wash.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of Nathaniel Lewis, a 19-year-old homicide victim, hopes to continue his legacy and one of the ways is by partnering with a local non-profit for a car wash.

Seven months after Lewis was shot and killed at his Stone Ridge Apartment his family said they are honoring his memory by raising funds to support area youth.

“He had his whole life ahead of him,” Nathaniel’s mother Jessica Barton said. “He did attend the Youth Opportunities Center when he was younger, he did some MMA there, Brenda Jarrett, the director at the time just sparked something in him and I respect what she held out for a long time and I know miss Madeline is carrying on that legacy.”

Barton and Nathaniel’s Aunt Jacklyn York said the Y.O.C proved to be monumental in his life so partnering with the nonprofit was a no-brainer.

“They’re really great about finding talent and nurturing talent in the youth, I think they really helped him in that way and so that’s why we’re hoping today that we can help that place that helped our loved one,” York said.

Lewis was fatally shot in his home in December.

In May, a grand jury chose not to indict anyone in Lewis’ death but his family still seeks answers.

“We still would like to see a little bit of justice in his name as well,” Don Maberry said.

They said they are grateful for continued community support and hope others will learn something valuable from the way they are handling this tragedy.

“The lesson is to overcome evil with good,” Barton said.

Barton said through the campaign Nate not in Vain, they hope to have his name live on through various good deeds and community events.

If you weren’t able to make it out Friday, there will be another car wash Saturday at the same location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Taco Bell off Kemp and Southwest Parkway.