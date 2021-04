WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A vigil will be held for Nathaniel Lewis at the Wichita County Courthouse.

Friends, family, and anyone wanting to show support for Lewis is encouraged to show up at 7 p.m. on April 17.

The 19-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound on December 12 at the Stone Ridge Apartments.

Wichita Falls Police Department interviewed and released one person at the scene. No arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Nathaniel Lewis.