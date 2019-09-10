National 9/11 fundraiser #IHaventForgotten #NeverForget

(KFDX/KJTL) — “18 Years ago we promised we’d never forget. Now it’s time to show them we haven’t.” That is the mission Charity Share Times Square has.

On 9/11, Charity Share Times Square will be supporting our heroes in a big way- by taking over Billboards in Times Square.

The fundraiser will post a picture of you holding a sign that reads “I haven’t forgotten” on a billboard in Times Square.

To participate, here’s what you do:

1.) Take a picture of yourself holding a sign that reads “I HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN.”

2.) Click Donate Now

3.) Give $25 or more to let our first responders know that America is still behind them and will never forget the sacrifices they have made.

4.) Upload your “I HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN” picture.

5.) Upload a picture of a first responder that you would like to honor

6.) Upload a picture of a personal hero that has made a difference in your life

“The money you donate goes to a great cause, and you are famous on a Billboard in Time Square, it’s a win for everyone!”

Charity’s team will be snapping pictures of each donation board played and will send you the photo of your picture up on this Billboard for your social media.

The money collected is used to help take care of first responders medical bills, their children’s education and various other aspects of life made more difficult due to their heroism.

“Charity Share Times Square is a non-profit that helps other nonprofits raise money and awareness by leveraging the most iconic Billboards on the most famous intersection in the world, Times Square, New York.”

If you don’t want to donate but still want to support, please take your own “I Haven’t Forgotten” Picture and Share it on Social Media with the following post or something similar in your own words. The more awareness we receive, the more these brave men and women know we haven’t forgotten:

—————————————————-

On September 11, 2001, 2996 men, women and children lost their lives. On that day, America made a promise to “NEVER FORGET”. Now, 18 years later, nearly as many 1st responders have died due to 9/11 related illnesses as people who died that day. Nearly 10,000 others have been diagnosed with cancer-related to their heroism that day.



This September, you have the opportunity to show these brave men and women that we haven’t forgotten them, using iconic Billboards in Times Square. For a small donation, you can upload a photo that will be displayed on the Billboards along with a message of support. They will even send you a picture of you on the Billboard once it’s displayed. Proceeds go to the charities and programs that help 1st responders and their families. You help out an amazing cause AND get to be on a Billboard in Times Square! It’s time to show these heroes and the world that we will NEVER FORGET. Visit charitysharetimessquare.org/sep11 to get started. #IHaventForgotten #NeverForget————————————————————–

For more information about Charity Share Time Square, including FAQ’s, please click here.