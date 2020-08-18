Local business to show red in support of entertainment industry

On August 27 there is a national campaign called “We Make Events- North America” and the entertainment industry is lighting up buildings red to bring attention to the devastation caused by Covid-19 to the entertainment industry.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One local business is lighting its building red on August 27 in support of saving the entertainment industry.

On August 27 there is a national campaign called “We Make Events- North America” and the entertainment industry is lighting up buildings red to bring attention to the devastation caused by Covid-19 to the entertainment industry.

On August 27 from 9 p.m. until midnight Mayfield Events located at 600 Ohio will be lighting up their building red to support this cause. Industry officials are also asking other business owners to light their building exteriors red and to post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtagsWeMakeEvents, #RedAlertRESTART, and #ExtendPUA.

You can help in three ways:

If you have a commercial or residential building that can be lit in red (whether or not you

have the equipment to do so). If you have equipment and or services that you’re willing to offer for those that need it to

facilitate. Spread the word by forwarding this letter on to anyone that you know who can help.

Live events have been completely halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entertainment industry was one of the first ones shut down by the pandemic in early March to prevent large gatherings at live events.

The entertainment industry is said to be the last to return to any operation going into 2021, and may not restore progress until 2020 or further after that.

The live event industry in North America directly employs millions of people and includes hundreds of thousands of businesses with a combined economic impact of over $300 billion.

This likely includes someone you know, are close to, or it may even include you. If the entertainment industry doesn’t receive government assistance the live events industry will literally

collapse, including all of the people involved.

Entertainment industry officials are asking for your support to help raise awareness in hopes that the government will provide support by way of relief funding and necessary legislation.

The RESTART Act is a bill that is currently moving through Congress but has stalled.

They’re organizing a widespread PR event by lighting up as many buildings in RED as possible and posting pictures and videos to social media and news outlets in hopes that this will help push the bill through.

Industry officials have also partnered with ExtendPUA.org and are requesting a continuation and expansion of the PUA, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was previously providing the supplemental $600 per week for those on unemployment.

A similar event was held in the UK on Tuesday, August 11, which was hugely successful

and included 715 buildings glowing in red.

