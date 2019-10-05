National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is National Farm to School month during which WFISD takes this perfect opportunity to highlight fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables in area schools.

In an effort to familiarize kids with the benefits of eating locally grown produce, WFISD and Chartwells K12 discovery kitchen invited the community to try local produce and meet the farmers who grew it at the farmers market.

There, Discovery Kitchen led an interactive, chef-led recipe demonstration of how to make zucchini noodles. Whether the kids made their own zoodles, or sampled chef-prepared dishes featuring local produce, Chartwells marketing specialist Emily Kincaid said there are a few things they’re trying to do with farm to school month, including getting students in touch with where their food comes from.

“You know, food that comes closer, from places that are closer to home are more nutritious,” Kincaid said. “When we feed WFISD students, we’re quite literally feeding the future, so we wanna make sure that they’re offered nutritious food.”

Kincaid also added food that comes from a close source has better taste, as the freshness provides a better flavor, smell and bright appearance.