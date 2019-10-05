National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is National Farm to School month during which WFISD takes this perfect opportunity to highlight fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables in area schools.

In an effort to familiarize kids with the benefits of eating locally grown produce, WFISD and Chartwells K12 discovery kitchen invited the community to try local produce and meet the farmers who grew it at the farmers market.

There, Discovery Kitchen led an interactive, chef-led recipe demonstration of how to make zucchini noodles. Whether the kids made their own zoodles, or sampled chef-prepared dishes featuring local produce, Chartwells marketing specialist Emily Kincaid said there are a few things they’re trying to do with farm to school month, including getting students in touch with where their food comes from.

“You know, food that comes closer, from places that are closer to home are more nutritious,” Kincaid said. “When we feed WFISD students, we’re quite literally feeding the future, so we wanna make sure that they’re offered nutritious food.”

Kincaid also added food that comes from a close source has better taste, as the freshness provides a better flavor, smell and bright appearance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food"

Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics"

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks"

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday"

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo"

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks"

MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students"

Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News