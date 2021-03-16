National Guard, city of Bowie hosting two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)— An abundance of Pfizer vaccines and a low number of appointments as of Tuesday means anyone who signs up can get one on Wednesday, March 17 in Bowie.

The Texas Army National Guard and the city of Bowie are hosting the two-day clinic.

It began Tuesday at the Bowie Community Center on Pelham.

They received 1,100 doses for the clinic, but due to low appointment numbers, they have received permission to offer them to anyone wanting a shot.

If you would like to make an appointment for tomorrow, call (940) 872-1890.