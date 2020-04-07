1  of  5
National Guard evaluating Kay Yeager Coliseum as possible COVID-19 alternate care site

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kay Yeager Coliseum in downtown Wichita Falls is being evaluated as a possible alternate care site.

In a Twitter post (see below), the Texas Military Department said the 176th Engineer Brigade of the Army National Guard is currently evaluating the KYC for conversion as part of an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the City of Wichita Falls, said this is normal protocol for the Army National Guard in these type of situations.

“Their mission, set by the Governor, was to evaluate facilities as possible alternate care sites,” Barker said. “It’s something happening statewide, not just here. It’s part of their overall response and preparedness from the state level.”

