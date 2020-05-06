National Nurses Day celebrates courage of front line heroes

Now more than ever nurses everywhere deserve all the recognition we can give and Wednesday they are being recognized for the important work they do on a daily basis.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Now more than ever nurses everywhere deserve all the recognition we can give and Wednesday they are being recognized for the important work they do on a daily basis.

Registered Nurse and Community Health Center’s Director of Nursing Jena Eldred has been a nurse for 12 years and said her passion for helping others goes as far back as high school.

“Just being able to be that person for those people, a lot of times we have people come in where we are the only interaction they have for the day and they are so grateful that we are there to be able to take care of them,” Eldred said.

Even more so now during this COVID-19 crisis.

“Lots more longer days than our normal, also the fear of taking COVID home to your family has been a big concern for, and I feel like would be a concern for all nurses,” Eldred said.

This National Nurses Day, Eldred said the fulfillment she gets from being there for her patients overpowers the negatives that can come with COVID-19.

“You work long hours, you get very few bathroom breaks, you’re working around the clock, you’re lucky to get a bite to eat and same goes here when we got crazy busy days and it is nice to know that people are appreciating those things,” Eldred said.

The Chair of Midwestern State University’s Wilson School of Nursing Robin Lockhart said they are doing all they can to prep our future healthcare professionals for the workforce, like structuring some of the learning experiences around COVID-19.

“From Canada, there is a virtual simulation on the use of protective personal equipment so I had the students complete that virtual simulation,” Lockhart said.

Eldred and Lockhart agree this crisis will change the approach to medicine moving forward but also hope this gives people a new found love and appreciation for nurses.

Wednesday just kick starts National Nurses Week, so stop a nurse any day this week and to share the appreciation.

If you know a nurse here in Texoma who goes above and beyond, click here to nominate a deserving nurse for the chance to become our nurse of the week.

We here at KFDX also want to say a thank you to those who are working on the frontlines of the virus.