National organization honors Rolling Meadows administrator with leadership award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Because of the facilities leadership, the American College of Health Care Administrators honored Rolling Meadows administrator Marsha Conyea with the 2019 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award.

According to ACHCA Vice President of Membership and Chapter Relations Jana Pauldin, only 7% of facilities in the nation qualify, and 286 administrators in 35 stats were awarded the honor.

The criteria for the award includes 80% or greater occupation and a three-year avoidance of a Special Focus Facility status.

For more information on ACHCA or on the Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award, click here or call 800-561-3148.