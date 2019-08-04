National organization recognizes WF city officials for water service utility

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city officials are being recognized by the WateReuse Association as a utility of the future.

Forty-three utilities will be recognized from across the country at the Water Environment Federation’s 92nd annual technical exhibition and conference this September in Chicago.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said there are a couple of things they are doing to earn this recognition.

“We did the direct bottle reuse project, which that brought worldwide recognition for quite a while,” Schreiber said. “The latest accomplishment, if you will, is the IPR project. Taking the highly treated effluent from the resource recovery facility, harvesting that resource and putting it back in our water supply.”

Schreiber said this honor speaks to their utility and the guys in the field managing it.