National retailer Batteries + Bulbs opens WF store Monday

If you need some light in your life and or just need a charge, you’ll be able to get either or both at a store opening in Wichita Falls.

Batteries + Bulbs plus is set to open Monday, June 24. The store features more than 32,000 types of batteries and light bulbs for homes, businesses and cars. The stores also specialize in phone repairs.

“Our selection of product is expansive,” Batteries + Bulbs District Manager Jay Smith said. “And if we don’t have it here, we can get it and ship it directly to a customer’s home or business. We’re look forward to meeting everybody that’s able to come into the store. We’re excited to be here, ” Smith said.

The store will be located at 3201 Lawrence Road. The next closest location is in Lawton, Oklahoma.

