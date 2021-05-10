National Salvation Army Week declared by WF mayor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santanella stopped by the local Salvation Army family store today with a proclamation declaring May 10th through the 16th National Salvation Army Week.

This is the 74th week-long celebration of the organization which provides year-round relief and assistance to local communities across the country.

Soldier Curtis Chandler says there is no greater feeling than seeing the work the salvation army does come to life in the eyes of those they help.

“The most rewarding is serving the people and maybe bringing the only smile to their face all day. I work in the kitchen for the overnight shelter and it’s amazing to see the transition. Some people come in, they are down, they are out. Then they get that food in their belly and they are happy. They are good to go,” Chandler said.

Local salvation army volunteers attended a training class in Wichita Falls over the weekend designed to prepare them for deployment to any city around the country in the event of a national disaster.