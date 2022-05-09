WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every year the Salvation Army’s National Week involves communities and help those in need across the country.

“What it means to me is a lot. You know, this place, this location we are at today, it has serviced our community a lot of years. Some people that don’t have the means to go to a regular retail shop or some people that need help from Salvation Army housing, a meal, this location they go to,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Santellana says Salvation Army plays a huge role when helping the community.

“Salvation Army is one of those pieces to that puzzle, you know, it’s not one of those small pieces. You can’t just take away this is such a huge piece for a section of our community that has needs,” Santellana said.

An organization that has helped so many get back on their feet.

Kurtis Chandler, who was homeless for three years, says Salvation Army changed his life.

“They just helped me out of the streets to where I’m stable. I’m stabilized, I’m helping people so it’s a real big testimony to the Salvation Army that they really do help people get off the streets, get on their feet and go on with life,” Chandler said.

Chandler is just one example of how the organization helps people not lose hope.

“I was one of those that I’m like, I’m giving up hope. But you know as my shirt says, hope you know hope is there and the Salvation Army is definitely a hope for some people,” Chandler said.

The week will be filled with Salvation Army sales and events for the community to be a part of.

“We are gonna have big sales on Wednesday and Saturday. We are gonna be having free food on Friday and also on Friday we are gonna give out 100 fans, free fans to the first that come for them,” Salvation Army Commanding Officer Kim Feinauer said.

So make sure you don’t miss out on celebrating those who support so many in Wichita Falls.

This will be going on all week with National Salvation Army Week starting Monday, May 9, and ending Sunday, May 15!