WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a crisis on the rise, locally, statewide and nationally.

“We’re having more homeless people here in Wichita Falls than ever before,” Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said.

Capacity at the shelter is up compared to last year, around 65 to 70 percent, according to Sparks. Though, it’s not a rise due to upcoming cold weather; it’s an influx they’ve noticed since June 2023.

“We’ve seen increases in demand for our services,” Sparks said. “We know that the economy has something to do with it. People are out of jobs and we know that people are coming in from out of town from some of the bigger cities. That could be because the services in those cities are saturated, and they’re looking for someplace else to go.”

A federal report shows those numbers rose about 12 percent across Texas. Not only that but there was also a 19 percent increase among veterans.

Salvation Army Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton is now urging the community to volunteer for the annual Point-in-Time Count, a count of the community’s unhoused folks.

“We’re needing individuals to help with that — volunteering to come out and fill forms out,” Burton said. “We’re serving a meal here that day, which will count the individuals who come in that who claim they’re homeless.”

This will help get an accurate count so both Faith Mission and Salvation Army know how to better serve the homeless in the future.

“There are a lot of [agencies], not just the Army, but there are a lot of agencies who cover that during that day,” Burton said. “So we can get an accurate count of the homeless in Wichita County.”

As the population inflates, the nonprofits are ready to serve those in need.

Faith Mission will hold two training sessions for the Point-in-Time Count. Those dates are Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 10:45 a.m.

Join officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Midwestern State University, Children’s Aid Society and others as they volunteer in the count.

You can also contact the Salvation Army if you miss any of Faith Mission’s training sessions and would like to volunteer.