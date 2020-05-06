National Theatre in Graham turns 100 years old, celebration on hold due to COVID-19 crisis

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in Graham have something big to celebrate, and the iconic National Theatre turns 100 years old this year.

Pam and David Scott have owned the National Theatre for 30-years and had big plans to celebrate the 100-year birthday of the historic theatre, but due to COVID-19, they are having to reevaluate how and when they are going to celebrate.

If these walls could talk, imagine all the stories they could tell, especially after being around for 100-years, and Scott has all the memorabilia to prove it.

“An old playbill, an old show ball ticket and we still have the show ball.” Scott said. “We found this picture and found this hubcap looking thing that they printed up.”

In 1919, a man named Dr. Box had a dream, and that dream was to provide Graham and surrounding areas entertainment like no other but he needed help, and that’s where Martin “Pic” Larmour came in.

“He was really a jack of all trades, he was a huge Rotarian he was really up to the theatre business up to his neck probably,” Scott said. “He was really involved in it.”

After burning down in 1940, Larmour promised to reopen it “bigger and better than ever” a similar dilemma that Scott is now facing due to the COVID pandemic.

“We have closed for a night or two here and there, but we have never been closed,” Scott said. “Our doors have never been closed for a month at a time, two months at a time depending on how long this lasts, so it’s very strange.”

Because of loyal customers, Scott was planning on holding a big celebration for the theatre’s 100th birthday but for now, those plans are put on hold.

“We still plan to do that, I’ve gotten with all my vendors and they still want to come out but we just want to make sure that it’s safe when we reschedule it,” Scott said.

Until then, Scott will rely on community support to keep the theatre alive in hopes it will be once again flourishing like the good ol’ days.

Scott said she is planning to reopen slowly and says she may even open up on the weekend of May 15, for more information on how you can purchase tickets click here.