Native Wichitan announces candidacy for Wichita County Judge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A native Wichitan and chief of staff for Representative James Frank since 2013 announcing his bid for county judge.

Jim Johnson did that on the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse Friday morning.

Johnson also worked in former Congressman Mac Thornberry’s office here in town for five years.

He believes he has the right temperament for the job and said a younger perspective in office could be beneficial for the county. Johnson said if elected, one of his main priorities would be to instill trust back into voters.

“You do that one man at a time and one person at a time and one conversation at a time, and so I think that’s a problem across all aspects of American society,” Johnson said.

Johnson will face off against life-long Wichita County resident and local businessmen Rick Hatcher. On the Democratic side is life-long resident of Wichita Falls and paralegal Janaye Williams.

All three candidates will be on the ballot for the March 1 primary election.