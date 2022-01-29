WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The River Bend Nature Center held its Science Saturday program Saturday for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The theme for Saturday, January 29, was Energy Everywhere, and kids learned the difference between renewable and nonrenewable energy.

They also heard how energy use affects our climate and even got to build their own renewable energy model using paper plates, beads and string.

River Bend staff member Janet Oliver said watching the kids as they light up with excitement is her favorite part of the experience, and she hopes their interest in science lasts for a lifetime.

“Energy is – I know it doesn’t sound like it would be a fun topic, but energy is really awesome, and it’s really important in this day and age to learn about renewable and nonrenewable sources of energy because our world is changing very quickly,” Oliver said.

The event is also a good way for parents to interact with their kids.

Providing that one-on-one help not only helps kids learn something new, but it also gives parents a good opportunity to spend more quality time with their little ones.

