1  of  5
Breaking News
No new cases, one more recovery from COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Non-essential businesses open, with face coverings Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

NBA set to open practice facilities beginning May 1, official reports

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (KFDX/KJTL) — After NBA officials suspended the rest of the season on March 12, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA will allow teams to open practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources told ESPN.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited. In NBA markets that aren’t loosening restrictions, league plans to work with teams on other arrangements for players.

Wojnarowski goes on to state NBA officials’ decision on opening practice facilities to players in markets where governments may be loosening stay-at-home orders doesn’t mean a resumption of season is imminent. The NBA is still unsure on if/when it can play again, but getting players safely into gyms was a priority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News