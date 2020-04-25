NBA set to open practice facilities beginning May 1, official reports

NEW YORK (KFDX/KJTL) — After NBA officials suspended the rest of the season on March 12, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA will allow teams to open practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources told ESPN.

Beginning on May 1, the NBA is allowing teams to open their practice facilities to players in cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2020

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, teams will be allowed to make facilities open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work, but larger group workouts will still be prohibited. In NBA markets that aren’t loosening restrictions, league plans to work with teams on other arrangements for players.

Wojnarowski goes on to state NBA officials’ decision on opening practice facilities to players in markets where governments may be loosening stay-at-home orders doesn’t mean a resumption of season is imminent. The NBA is still unsure on if/when it can play again, but getting players safely into gyms was a priority.