WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday was a big day for the Wichita Falls Police Department, as nearly 20 kids graduated from the 8th Annual Junior Police Academy.

The ceremony was held at the WFPD Training Center Friday, June 24, where certificates were handed out.

The kids got to experience hands-on training, such as patrolling, live shooter situations, traffic stops, building searches and more.

Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes wants to encourage more children to attend the next Junior Police Academy, as well as adults for the next Citizen Police Academy coming up in September.

