WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Two California residents are behind bars after deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Department seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana from a van during a traffic stop on U.S. 287.

Lum Ang Kong mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail Somnieng Vanda mugshot courtesy WIchita County Jail

Lum Ang Kong, 68, and Somnieng Vanda, 62, both of Stockton, California, were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Kong and Vanda both face the second-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana over 50 pounds but under 2,000 pounds.

Kong and Vanda are each being held at the Wichita County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, on December 1, 2022, at around 12:54 p.m., a deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office observed a van traveling east on U.S. 287 behind another vehicle at an unsafe following distance.

Authorities said the deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and F.M. 2384, or Fowlkes Station Road, between Iowa Park and Electra in Wichita County. He identified the driver of the van as Kong and the passenger as Vanda.

The affidavit said the deputy observed a blue blanket raised high and covering what appeared to be large boxes taking up the entire rear of the vehicle behind the front driver and passenger seats.

The deputy said he asked Kong, the driver, to step out of the vehicle. While conversing with Kong during a records check, the deputy said he observed Kong acting overly nervous after being asked if any drugs were in the car.

According to authorities, the deputy asked to search the vehicle, to which Kong gave consent. The deputy said he located six large cardboard boxes in the van. The boxes contained several vacuum-sealed one-pound bundles of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana.

The affidavit said in all, the search of the van yielded 194 pounds of marijuana. 7 units with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.