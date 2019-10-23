Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s big news to report about a Texas Historical Landmark that opened way back in 1926.

Three years ago, folks were wondering what would become of this staple in the east side community after the owner’s wife passed away. Then, it was purchased two years ago. There are two new owners now who even frequented Davenport Grocery as kids.

Just by driving by and looking at the outside of this store, folks wouldn’t think it’s pushing nearly a century, although almost 100 years have passed.

“It’s still here. With me and my business partner, that’s what we are going to use as a focal point to convey back to the community of how the Davenport family actually operated,” co-owner Rickey Lowe said. “That’s what we’re trying to mimic and keep to a level where people will know that this store really cares and the people that own this store now really care.”

That business partner is more than just that, Bobby Owens and Rickey Lowe have been life long friends and have fond memories of when they were kids walking into Davenport, back then they never thought they would be calling themselves owners.

“It’s bone-chilling because it’s kind of a dream come true to always want to be a part of something that can really help the people of this community, and that we’re doing this hands-on today is just amazing, so sometimes you have to pinch yourself to remind you that its surreal its actually real,” Lowe said.

Davenport was commissioned as a Texas Historical Landmark back in 2012, having the original hardwood floors and countertops from almost 100 years ago, Owens and Lowe don’t plan to change much.

“We’ve got some upkeep that we’re going to try to do on the outside of the building and were definitely going to try to get these floors back to being shiny like the davenport family had them at times and were just going to continue what is already here so we’re excited,” Lowe said.

Both said they are hopeful they can continue Davenport’s legacy toward another hundred years.

Owens and Lowe said they plan to hold an official grand opening in 2020 where they will be announcing some exciting news that will offer more convenience.