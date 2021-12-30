Need a COVID test in Wichita Falls? URPG releases guide

FILE – A man has a swab taken at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Dec. 21, 2021. Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people isolated at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many Wichita County residents are asking themselves “I need a COVID test. Now what?” United Regional Physician’s Group provided that answer in an easy infographic on Thursday.

In a Facebook post on December 30 United Regional Physician’s Group released an infographic to inform residents that need a COVID test how to get one and what to do.

The graphic is organized by various situations ranging from emergency to needing a clearance test.

If you need a clearance test, which is when you have been exposed but are not experiencing symptoms, visit CarePlus located at 4327 Barnett Rd and call the number posted.

If you have a primary care provider and you are experiencing symptoms you will need to contact them to assess your symptoms and determine if a test is needed.

If you are experiencing symptoms and do not have an order for a test from a primary care provider you can be tested via drive-thru at CarePlus. You will need to pull up to the covered parking and call the number on the sign to be registered for a test. Once you are registered for a test you will be instructed to pull around to the testing tent.

If you are experiencing an emergency call 911.

Current drive-thru hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Cost of the test will vary on insurance plans and financial assistance is available.