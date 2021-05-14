Need a job? Workforce Solutions hosting hiring fair in Texoma

NORTH TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions North Texas will host a drive-thru and virtual job fair benefitting Wilbarger and Hardeman County area employers and job seekers on Wednesday, May 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various employers will be represented at the event. These employers represent over 250 jobs in the North Texas area and are ready to hire.

The in-person job fairs will be at Wilbarger County Courthouse and Hardeman County Courthouse.

The cost is free and registration is not required for the drive-thru job fair. Registration is now open for the virtual job fair at https://bit.ly/ntx-wlbrgr-hrdmn. Both the drive-thru and virtual job fair will contain the same job information.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a job fair, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call Workforce Solutions North Texas at 940-322-1801 ext.102.