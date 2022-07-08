WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has created a new program to help low-income Texans pay their utility bills.

The Texas Utility Help Program works to distribute funding from the Federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Texas homeowners and renters may submit an application if their household income is at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines:

Household Size Federal Poverty Guideline 150% FPG 1 person $13,590 $20,385 2 people $18,310 $27,465 3 people $23,030 $34,545 4 people $27,750 $41,625 5 people $32,470 $48,705 6 people $37,190 $55,785 7 people $41,910 $62,865 8 people $46,630 $69,945 For families/households with more than 8, add $4,720 per person

Qualified applicants can receive assistance for their total past due amounts for electricity, natural gas, and propane, plus $2400 in prospective payments.

The program has more than $50 million ready for Texans in need.

For more information, call toll-free at 1-855-566-2057, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., or you can visit their website.