Need the COVID-19 vaccine? Appointments available in Wichita County at health district

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the CDC, one in 4 American adults is now fully vaccinated. The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District hopes to see that number grow locally.

As of Wednesday, more than 31,000 Wichita County residents had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 22,000 Wichita County residents are fully vaccinated.

The health district still has vaccine appointments available. You can signup to receive your vaccine online at https://us1.quickscreen.health/wichita-falls-vaccinations#/waitlist.

On Wednesday, Wichita County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, 6 hospitalizations, and 14 new recoveries. The number of active cases in Wichita County sits at 45.

  • Total Hospitalizations = 6
    Stable – 4
    Critical – 2
  • 40 – 49
    Stable – 1
  • 50 – 59
    Stable – 1
    Critical – 1
  • 60 – 69
    Stable – 2
    Critical – 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News