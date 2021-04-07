Need the COVID-19 vaccine? Appointments available in Wichita County at health district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the CDC, one in 4 American adults is now fully vaccinated. The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District hopes to see that number grow locally.

As of Wednesday, more than 31,000 Wichita County residents had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 22,000 Wichita County residents are fully vaccinated.

The health district still has vaccine appointments available. You can signup to receive your vaccine online at https://us1.quickscreen.health/wichita-falls-vaccinations#/waitlist.

On Wednesday, Wichita County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, 6 hospitalizations, and 14 new recoveries. The number of active cases in Wichita County sits at 45.