Negotiation underway for Fort Sill migrant housing

The negotiation phase is underway between Oklahoma lawmakers and the Department of Health and Humans Services for how long migrant children will be housed at Fort Sill.

On Tuesday, HHS announced that 1,400 unaccompanied migrant children would be housed on the post.



Something similar happened in 2014, but Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe said this will be very different because the military funding won’t be touched, unlike what he said happened during the Obama administration.



Senator Inhofe calls the housing of these children a humanitarian gesture.

“These kids are unaccompanied and they are ones that I believe that you have to have compassion for. Now, the conditions that they are used to I can assure you that whatever the current conditions are down in Lawton at Fort Sill is better than where these kids came from”. Inhofe said.



Sen. Inhofe believes the children will be housed at Fort Sill for 90 days.

It’s unclear when they will arrive.



Sen. Inhofe said he will continue to work with President Trump to encourage immigration laws and secure the border in hopes of resolving the ongoing immigration crisis.