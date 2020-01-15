Negro Baseball Leagues exhibit to visit WF for first time

An exhibition that will tell the stories of Negro Baseball Leagues that played a significant role in bringing the country together is opening soon downtown.

This is the first time an exhibit of its kind has visited Wichita Falls, and it’s believed this is the first time it is visiting Texas.

“This is a really exciting opportunity both for the museum and the city of Wichita Falls,” Museum of North Texas History Executive Director Madeleine Calcote said.

Folks across the country are celebrating the 100 year anniversary of what was called Negro Baseball Leagues and here in Wichita Falls is no different.

“We get to learn a little bit about this really cool aspect of American history and what’s more American than baseball so we are really excited to showcase it to the community,” Calcote said.

Throughout this exhibit, Calcote said visitors will be able to learn about a time in history where these leagues and players existed.

“These players went on to play in major leagues once the leagues integrated so it’s really interesting to hear how they got their start,” Calcote said.

Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture Associate Director Ann Arnold said this exhibit will highlight the connection between black baseball players and the Hispanic nations.

“A lot of this is stories we don’t get to hear every day,” Arnold said. “They are not necessarily in the history books, they are harder to come by right now 100 years later.”

The league, that operated for 40 years, provided a space for African-American and Hispanic baseball players to showcase their world-class talent.

It played a significant role in bringing the country together at the height of segregation in the country.

“It’s vitally important for us as societies to understand different backgrounds, different heritages, different cultures, and this is just a great opportunity for us to learn something new,” Arnold said.

Both Arnold and Calcote urge the community to take a stroll to the museum once the exhibit opens.

The opening reception is Jan. 23 from 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. at the Museum of North Texas History

There will be baseball-themed snacks there as well.

