Neighbor threatens to shoot and kill over loose dog

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old Wichita Falls man was arrested after reportedly threatening to shoot and kill a neighbor who complained about the man’s dog running loose.

Larry Lindsey was charged with making a terroristic threat, possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with identification numbers.

Larry Lindsey Wichita County Jail booking photo

Police said the victim was walking his dog in the 2800 block of Palmetto Monday morning and said Lindsey’s dog got out and he told Lindsey he needed to keep his dog put up and not let it run loose. The victim said Lindsey responded by threatening to put a bullet in him to kill him, and then put his dog in his house and left in a van.

An officer spotted the van at 8th and Holliday and pulled it over.

The officer says Lindsey told him he had a gun in the van and the officer found a loaded .45 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat.

Police said Lindsey admitted having an altercation with a neighbor about his dog being out and the neighbor threatened to call animal control, but denied making a threat to shoot him.

Police said Lindsey is a convicted felon so he was charged for the unlawful firearm and also tampering because the serial number on the gun was filed off.

Court records show numerous convictions for Lindsey including several for theft and burglary, assault and several for illegal drugs.