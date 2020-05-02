Neighbors help neighbors with food giveaway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A food giveaway in the parking lot of the Texoma Medical Senter Saturday morning went by a theme of neighbors helping neighbors.

More than 100 bags of groceries were given out by Sherrette Shaw Fontenot and Erma Petties.

The bags contained many nonperishables such as macaroni and cheese, oatmeal and crackers.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing unemployment numbers to rise, Petties and Fontenot felt a need to help those who are suffering.

“There’s such a need, and we all go through things, but we have to help each other,” Petties said.

This the uncertainty surrounding the situation, Fontenot said they felt compelled to help where they could.

“Ever since the virus hi, people are struggling,” Fontenot said. “People are without jobs. God placed it on her heart to do something for the community, so we ran with it.”

Food was donated by several citizens and organizations like Market Street, Pilgrim Bank and Walmart on Lawrence Road.

Fontenot also said they have more giveaways planned for the near future.